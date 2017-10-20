Comanche Senior Scores Special Touchdown On Senior Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Comanche Senior Scores Special Touchdown On Senior Night

Posted: Updated:
COMANCHE, Oklahoma -

A video taken at last night's Comanche Indians high school football game is catching quite a bit of attention online because it was one very special moment for a senior who got to take the field for the first time.

Jordyn Campbell is a senior at Comanche High School who has cerebral palsy and although he is in a wheelchair, his mother, Jennifer Hinsley, says that doesn't stop him.

“He's got such a big heart. Always has a smile on his face. Doesn't let his disability stop him. His toughest days are, like I said, it's mainly during football season."

Campbell is an avid football fan. He has been a part of the Indian's football team since the start of high school. But no night under those lights will ever come close to this one. He made his career debut during Thursday night's Senior Night. Not only did he play, he scored a touchdown.

Jacob Davis, a senior and one of Campbell's best friend, was the orchestrator of it all. He discovered that all Jordyn wanted out of his senior year was one thing, to get a chance to play in a game.

“He's a big part of the team,” Davis said. “He's big moral help. He's got a strong mind. He's out there every day of practice."

So, with a little help, Davis got him onto the field.

Melissa Hyde captured the video. She says Campbell always has a positive attitude.

“They ask all these questions at Homecoming about ‘what’s your favorite movie,’” Hyde said, “and his was ‘Forrest Gump.’ On one hand, somebody might laugh. But he said, ‘I can relate to him and the obstacles that he had to overcome.’ I mean, that's just the way Jordyn is."

John Marshall ended up winning last night's game, 62-13. But that couldn't wipe the smile off Campbell's face. And not only did he get to play and score in his Senior Night game, he was crowned Homecoming king this year.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.