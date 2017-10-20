Ex-Oklahoma Inmate Sues Pittsburg County Over Nearly 4-Day Erection

Pollution isn't just an unfortunate fact of modern life -- it is a killer. In fact, pollution is linked to about 9 million deaths each year -- three times as many deaths as AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria combined -- according to a new large report published in The Lancet. It says pollution played a role in one in six of all deaths across the globe in 2015.More >>
A former Oklahoma inmate is suing authorities he says refused treatment for a painful erection that lasted nearly four days.More >>
