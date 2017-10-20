Two Arrested, Accused Of Having Sex In OKC Liquor Store Parking Lot

Two homeless people were arrested for allegedly having sex in the parking lot of a liquor store near downtown Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Officers were called out to the scene at George’s Liquors, located near N. Western Avenue and W. Main Street, just before 5 p.m. According to the caller, an intoxicated man and woman were in the parking lot, in full view of store patrons and passing vehicles, having sex.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Kevin Bohanon lying on top of 41-year-old Verna Leclair in the parking lot on the western side of the building. According to the report, they say Bohanon did not stop what he was doing, but “just stared at the officers and continued to wiggle…on top of Leclair.”

The officers separated the two and placed them both under arrest. Authorities say both smelled strongly of alcohol and both had difficulty standing and obeying commands.

Police say that Bohanon was first taken to the Oklahoma County Jail, but not long after he arrived, staff determined he was too drunk and needed to be taken to the hospital. After resting a while at the hospital, Bohanon was cleared for discharge. However, police say during his discharge from St. Anthony’s, he repeatedly pulled his genitals out of his pants, and had to be handcuffed to keep from doing so. Bohanon was eventually taken back to jail on a complaint of indecent exposure. His bond was set at $4,000.

Leclair was transported to jail without incident, also on a complaint of indecent exposure. Her bond was set at $2,000.