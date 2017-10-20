9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Oct. 20 – Oct. 22)

Now it’s starting to feel like October around these parts. But it’s still not too bad if you plan on getting outside.

Kicking off this weekend is Oklahoma City’s biannual Affair of the Heart event at the State Fair Park. One of the largest arts and crafts shows in the country, AotH attracts thousands of patrons and vendors, and boasts an array of items, antiques, décor, gourmet food and more.

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is organizing a Public Art Bike Tour in downtown.

In Norman, at Lions Park, this Friday’s Outdoor Movie Series showing is the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus”.

Also this weekend, Edmond will host its final Heard on Hurd of the season on Saturday. The Fall Wanderlust Pop-Up Shops are setting up at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel park, with food trucks and adult beverages.

Here are 9 other events that are happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

Creatures and Cocktails – OKC Zoo & Botanical Garden, 2000 Remington Pl. – From 7 p.m. to 10 pm.

Oklahoma Classics Art Festival – Remington Park Casino, One Remington Pl, OKC – From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Swan Lake – Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N. Walker Ave., OKC – Show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday:

24th Annual Susan G. Komen OKC Race for the Cure – Bicentennial Park, 101 Park Ave., OKC – Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

Eats on 8th Food Truck Festival – NW 8th St. and Harvey Ave., OKC – From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

National Weather Festival – National Weather Center, 120 David L. Boren Blvd., Norman, OK – From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday:

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves – Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave. – Tipoff at 6 p.m.

Four Loco Years of Empire – Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd St., OKC – From 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Spooky Pooch Parade 2017 – Myriad Gardens, 301 W. Reno Ave., OKC – From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.