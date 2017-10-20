Oklahoma Granted Extension For Incorporating Federal "Real ID's"

Twelve years after Congress passed the REAL ID Act--Oklahoma is still not complient. However, The Department of Public Safety assures us they are making progress--proof of that is the granted extension.

The federal law was a recommendation of the 9/11 Commission in an effort to make IDs more secure.

But In 2007, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a law that said our state would not comply due to concerns with how residents' information was stored.

Ten years and multiple extensions later, Oklahoma lawmakers were forced to pass a bill in 2017 that would commit Oklahoma. This legislative session, that bill was passed, giving Oklahomans the choice of either getting a REAL ID compliant license or keeping their current driver's license.

And Even though lawmakers approved the bill, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said that another extension will be needed to give them time to purchase the equipment to make the ID's.