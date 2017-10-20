Oklahoma Granted Extension For Incorporating Federal "Real ID's" - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Granted Extension For Incorporating Federal "Real ID's"

Posted: Updated:

Twelve years after Congress passed the REAL ID Act--Oklahoma is still not complient. However, The Department of Public Safety assures us they are making progress--proof of that is the granted extension.

The federal law was a recommendation of the 9/11 Commission in an effort to make IDs more secure.

But In 2007, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a law that said our state would not comply due to concerns with how residents' information was stored.

Ten years and multiple extensions later, Oklahoma lawmakers were forced to pass a bill in 2017 that would commit Oklahoma. This legislative session, that bill was passed, giving Oklahomans the choice of either getting a REAL ID compliant license or keeping their current  driver's license. 

And Even though lawmakers approved the bill, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said that another extension will be needed to give them time to purchase the equipment to make the ID's.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.