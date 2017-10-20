Last Day To Vote For New Education License Plate

In an effort to raise public support for educational programs across the state, Superintendent Joy Hofmeister asked Oklahoma students to come up with a design for Oklahoma's next license plate that the public could vote on.

Eight-hundred entries poured in and have since been narrowed down to six finalists.

Hofmeister said the plates will benefit teacher recruitment efforts and will possibly raise support and funds for districts throughout Oklahoma.

To see the six designs left and to vote on your favorite visit http://sde.ok.gov/sde/licensetoeducate.