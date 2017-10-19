One Injured In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Injured In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Crash

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Emergency crews are responding to a reported auto-pedestrian accident in NW Oklahoma City, Thursday evening. Emergency crews are responding to a reported auto-pedestrian accident in NW Oklahoma City, Thursday evening.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police say one person was injured after being struck by a car in NW Oklahoma City, Thursday evening.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the crash at NW 23rd and Portland around 8:00 p.m.

Police say a man was walking with a woman when he “wondered out” into traffic in a construction zone. He was transported to a local hospital with a head injury.

Police say no charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

At this time, the name of the victims has not been released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available. 

