Former Noble Day Care Worker On Trial For Death Of A Baby - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Former Noble Day Care Worker On Trial For Death Of A Baby

Posted: Updated:
Melissa Clark, 46, is in trial this week charged with first degree murder. Melissa Clark, 46, is in trial this week charged with first degree murder.
NOBLE, Oklahoma -

Melissa Clark, 46, is in trial this week charged with first degree murder.

In July 2016, a child was reported as unresponsive from Clark's at-home day care in Noble, Oklahoma. 4-month-old Braelyn Zachary was eventually transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she died.

According to affidavits, Clark admitted to dropping Braelyn and throwing her at a bouncy seat when she was stressed. She was watching other children at the same time.

During testimony on Thursday in court, a neurosurgeon testified that Braelyn arrived at the hospital in a coma with swelling in her brain. A pediatric resident confirmed that Braelyn would not have been able to breathe without a ventilator.

A Tulsa medical examiner also testified on the autopsy he performed. He said Braelyn died by cause of blunt force trauma in the manner of homicide.

Photos of Braelyn were shown, leaving her family members emotional during the testimony. At one point, her parents left the courtroom.

More witnesses will be called by the state on Friday. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.