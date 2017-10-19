Traffic Concerns Abound Getting To And From Thunder Games

There are a few ways to avoid a headaches getting to and from Thunder games.

Russell Westbrook, the rest of the Thunder and their fans are gearing up for Thursday's season opener, but fans may want to get to the arena a little bit earlier due to construction in the area.

Traffic is expected to be a major issue during the game.

The new streetcar project, that will hopefully cut back on traffic and parking problems in the future, is actually causing the majority of those problems.

Major streets in Downtown Oklahoma City are closed. This includes E.K. Gaylord, Reno, Sheridan, and one of the SouthBound lanes on Robinson.

Dan Mahoney, VP of Broadcasting and Corporate Communications for the Thunder, welcomes the construction because he says it's a sign of great progress.

"Well, the great thing about Oklahoma City is that it's growing," Mahoney said. "Continues to grow and of course, with some growth comes some problems in the meantime.

Even though roads are cluttered with cones and construction vehicles, there is still some good news. You can actually use the Thunder Mobile App to order rides to and from Thunder games.

"On our Thunder Mobile App, you can get on the iTunes store or Google Play store," Mahoney said. "We have a link on the arena section at the bottom where you can order an Uber ride. We have a partnership with Uber. That doesn't bypass the traffic of course, but it does help with parking.

They have also teamed up with the Waze App. This is the world's largest community-based traffic and navigations app. It will give you real-time updated traffic information to help navigate the quickest route to the game.