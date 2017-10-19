Gov. Fallin Names DPS Head Thompson Adjutant General

Gov. Mary Fallin has named Oklahoma's commissioner of public safety as the state's new adjutant general.

Fallin said Thursday she has appointed Michael C. Thompson as secretary of the military and adjutant general of the Oklahoma National Guard. Thompson currently serves as secretary of safety and security and as commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.

Thompson will take over command of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard Nov. 15. Fallin's spokesman Michael McNutt says Fallin will name a new public safety commissioner to replace him.

Thompson is a brigadier general in the Oklahoma National Guard who currently serves as the state's assistant adjutant. Thompson succeeds Maj. Gen. Robbie L. Asher, who resigned as adjutant general in August. Brig. Gen. Louis Wilham has been serving as interim adjutant general.