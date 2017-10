Police are looking to the public for help identifying a brazen bandit who actually rode into an Oklahoma City hospital on a bicycle and rode out with a laptop.

It happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 2 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Midtown.

Cameras were rolling as the suspect, a black male wearing a blue T-shirt, dark colored pants and white tennis shoes, rode in, snatched the laptop, and rode out with the computer tucked under his arm.

If you recognize this person, you are asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Crime Stoppers line at (405) 235-7300. Caller can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.