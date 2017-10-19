Big 12 Releases Preseason Men's Basketball Poll

Kansas is the preseason favorite to win its 14th-consecutive Big 12 men’s basketball regular season championship. KU is the preseason pick for the sixth-consecutive year and 16th time in Conference history. The Jayhawks received all nine possible first-place votes as coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

West Virginia was chosen second while TCU, Texas and Baylor rounded out the top five. Oklahoma was the sixth selection followed by Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

Sixty percent of Big 12 teams competed in the NCAA Championship last season with three squads advancing to the Sweet 16. Additionally, TCU captured the Big 12’s second NIT title.

The Conference has had at least six 20-win teams for 11 consecutive seasons, including each of the five years since it began competing with 10 teams. Every Big 12 squad had double-digit victory totals in 2016-17.

The Big 12 will tip off the 2017-18 campaign with its annual media day, slated for Tuesday, October 24 at Sprint Center in Kansas City - site of the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship. Live coverage will be available at Big12Sports.com. and on the Conference’s official social media platforms.

2017-18 Big 12 Preseason Poll

1. Kansas (9) *81

2. West Virginia (1) 71

3. TCU 64

4. Texas 49

5. Baylor 47

6. Oklahoma 43

7. Texas Tech 36

8. Kansas State 27

9. Iowa State 22

10. Oklahoma State 10

* - Unanimous Selection

Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.