Cameras Capture Suspects Stealing Pickup From SE OKC Car Lot

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for two car thieves who stole a pickup from a car lot on the southeast side of the metro.

A surveillance camera at Ray Hibdon’s Car Choice car lot, located near SE 66th Street and S. Shields Boulevard, captured the theft. It happened in broad daylight while the dealership was closed.

On the video, the two suspects, wearing dark pants and hooded sweatshirts, walk onto the lot and approach a white SUV parked toward the back. It appears the suspects attempt to get inside of the SUV before switching to a blue and white older-model Ford pickup. Eventually the suspects get inside the truck and drive off.

If you recognize either suspect, or the stolen pickup, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Also on the surveillance footage, police included two individuals who came to the car lot the day after the theft. Authorities say these men are not suspects, but are persons of interest with whom they would like to speak.

