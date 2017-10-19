Oklahoma Granted Extension On REAL ID Requirements

Oklahoma has been granted an extension on requirements to become REAL ID compliant until Oct. 10, 2018, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

This means the federal government will continue to recognize Oklahoma driver’s licenses and ID cards until that time.



"This is great news for Oklahomans, and means there will be no restrictions on individuals using Oklahoma licenses to fly or access federal buildings through October 10 of next year," said Fallin. "I applaud our lawmakers for working in a constructive, bipartisan fashion in approving legislation earlier this year that made Oklahoma compliant with the REAL ID Act."

DPS Commissioner Michael C. Thompson said, “There have been many questions recently about Oklahoma’s status regarding REAL ID. DPS is actively working towards making Oklahoma REAL ID compliant and will use this time to gain compliance with the requirement. We strongly appreciate Governor Fallin’s leadership in signing REAL ID into law.”



Those who would like more information about REAL ID are asked to refer to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security website at www.dhs.gov/real-id, or the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety website at www.dps.ok.gov.