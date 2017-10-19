Construction May Delay Thunder Fans; New Features On Display at Chesapeake Energy Arena

Construction May Delay Thunder Fans; New Features On Display at - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder tips off their 10th season tonight at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Fans attending the game should plan to leave early due to the construction in the area. Traffic is expected to be an issue downtown Thursday night especially around the Chesapeake.

The streetcar project is behind many of the traffic hiccups.

Several streets in the area have lane closures ahead of the game including E.K. Gaylord, Reno, Sheridan and one SB lane on Robinson. During the game Reno Avenue will be closed from Gaylord to Robinson.

The good news is that there will be five garages available for public parking for fans.

There are also plenty of new features that will catch your eye inside the arena.

New features include a Thunder Museum display complete with artifacts documenting each season. You'll also notice enhanced food menus and an updated Thunder shop complete with 200 items of merchandise available exclusively at the Chesapeake Arena.

Staff say they want everyone interested and to feel welcome and taken care of.

“When you walk into this building we care about you, we respect you. We want you to have the best experience regardless of what happens on the floor and if you’re here for the first time we want to make sure that experience is second to none,” said Brian Byrnes, Thunder Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.   

The Thunder take on the New York Knicks Thursday at 7 p.m. 

