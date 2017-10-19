Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Speak With Oklahoma Sheriffs T - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Speak With Oklahoma Sheriffs Thursday

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Trump Administrator and U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, will be the keynote speaker at an Oklahoma Sheriff's Association event today at Rose State College. 

News 9 had been told that the meeting will largely focus on criminal justice reform. 

Other speakers at the event will include Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb and State Representative, Scott Briggs. 

News 9's Capitol Reporter, Aaron Brilbeck will step away from the special session today to attend the event. We will broadcast the event live on News 9 at 11 a.m. 

