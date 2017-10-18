My 2 Cents: Hughes Co. School Adopts New National Anthem Policy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Hughes Co. School Adopts New National Anthem Policy

A tiny school district down near McAlester is making headlines with their new policy on conduct during the National Anthem.

The Stuart School Board voted unanimously to adopt this language for their new policy: "All students, student-athletes and spectators are expected to stand during the playing of the National Anthem at all school events, sporting or non-sporting, without any gestures of demonstration or protest."

That's the kind of conduct I think most Oklahomans would agree with, but I also agree with the ACLU, it's completely unenforceable and violates "free speech".

Seeming to recognize that, the Stuart School Board then watered down the policy by adding that it isn't intended to go against anyone's religious, political, or social beliefs.

Honestly, there's very little public school officials can do to stop anthem protests. It's not a business like the NFL where the bosses can say your antics are costing us money, knock it off.

But I do think it would be relevant to have some veterans visit the schools and address all the students on their thoughts about the National Anthem, the flag, and how they perceive those who don't stand and honor them.  

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

