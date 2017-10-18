Piedmont Park Tied Up In Legal Limbo

Another lawsuit is filed in the ongoing dispute with Piedmont's new community park and splash pad.

The park that was built through donations and with the help of dozens of volunteers was supposed to open this past summer. The park is still closed as liens and lawsuits are worked out.

“Really frustrating,” says Piedmont City Councilman Albert Gleichmann about the delays.

“7-year-old little granddaughter asks every day when can we go to the park,” says Gleichmann.

After the main contractor who did work on the project officially filed liens against the park, project organizers sued for breach of contract and defamation. Organizers claim the word was shoddy and the contractor missed deadlines.

This week, the Texas based contractor and his attorney filed a federal lawsuit against the Piedmont Park Project claiming they are still owed at least $174,000. The new lawsuit claims “defendants did not use the donated money to pay for the splash park or other park structures.”

“We are just sort of waiting for answers in the court system,” says Piedmont City Manager Jason Orr.

Orr says the city of Piedmont will take over control of the park when the legal matters are settled. The city of Piedmont is not named in the lawsuit.

The city confirms with News 9 it donated $150,000 to the park project.