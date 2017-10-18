Edmond Man Arrested For Firing Shots In Neighborhood

Edmond police responded to an unusual shooting around midnight Wednesday. Officers arrested Andrew Kenworthy, 34, for firing his gun at what he thought were people trying to break into his car. The suspected shooter is now in the Oklahoma County jail.

“We had a resident call,” said Jenny Wagnon, Edmond Police Department. "She heard a loud noise and thought it was a gunshot.”

What she heard was Kenworthy firing his gun just after midnight. He later told officers, he saw five people attempting to break into his car and one of them had a gun.

One of the bullets went through his neighbor's garage door and through two trash bins, landing on a pair of jeans inside the trash bin.

"We had multiple officers respond,” Wagnon said. “We didn’t know exactly what situation we were going into.”

Kenworthy complied when officers called him out of this home. Police found one shell casing on Kenworthy's porch, his gun and a night vision scope.

One neighbor said Kenworthy told her he used the scope last weekend because he thought there were suspicious people in the neighborhood.

“We brought him back to the station,” Wagnon said. “Through our interview process, we don’t believe anyone was actually breaking into his car. Maybe it was some type of hallucination.”

Officers later got a search warrant and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside Kenworthy's home.

“He was arrested for felony discharging a firearm and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia,” Wagnon said. “And has been taken to the county jail.”

Kenworthy has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in Logan county but the charges were dismissed.