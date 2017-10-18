Caramel Apple Trifle In A Jar - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Caramel Apple Trifle In A Jar

Posted: Updated:

Caramel Apple Trifle In A Jar

  • 2 cans apple pie filling
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 Braum’s pound cake cubed
  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup granola
  • Half pint or quart jars
  • Braum’s caramel sauce
  1. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat.
  2. Add in the apple pie filling and cook till the apples are bubbly.
  3. Stir in the vanilla and then remove from the heat and allow to cool 15 minutes.
  4. While the apples are cooling, whip the cream with the powdered sugar and cinnamon till stiff peaks are formed.
  5. To assemble the parfait, put pound cake cubes 1/4 of the jar.
  6. Spoon 1/4 of the apple mixture in the jar and then add whipped cream.
  7. Repeat as before and then to finish sprinkle the top with granola and drizzle with caramel.
  8. Place the lid on top and store in the refrigerator.

