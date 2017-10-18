Armed Suspect Caught On Camera Holding Up SW OKC Store - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Armed Suspect Caught On Camera Holding Up SW OKC Store

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a SW OKC convenience store, Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar store, located near SW 59th Street and S. Santa Fe Ave.

According to police, a black male suspect entered the store wearing a black hoodie, black beanie and had a blue bandana covering his face.

Two employees in the store told police the man was armed with a gun and demanded cash, saying, “This is a robbery. Empty all the cash out of the registers.” and threatened that if they “pushed any buttons” he would “blow their brain out.”

The victims complied, emptying out two registers and lock boxes of cash and placing it in a black duffel bag the suspect had brought with him. The victims say the suspect then went behind the counter and took several packages of Newport and Marlboro menthol cigarettes, before fleeing the store from an emergency exit at the back of the building.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.