Armed Suspect Caught On Camera Holding Up SW OKC Store

Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a SW OKC convenience store, Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar store, located near SW 59th Street and S. Santa Fe Ave.

According to police, a black male suspect entered the store wearing a black hoodie, black beanie and had a blue bandana covering his face.

Two employees in the store told police the man was armed with a gun and demanded cash, saying, “This is a robbery. Empty all the cash out of the registers.” and threatened that if they “pushed any buttons” he would “blow their brain out.”

The victims complied, emptying out two registers and lock boxes of cash and placing it in a black duffel bag the suspect had brought with him. The victims say the suspect then went behind the counter and took several packages of Newport and Marlboro menthol cigarettes, before fleeing the store from an emergency exit at the back of the building.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.