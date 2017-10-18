Oklahoma School District Adopts Policy Expecting All Students To - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma School District Adopts Policy Expecting All Students To Stand For Anthem

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

A small Oklahoma school district has adopted a policy saying students, athletes and spectators are “expected” to stand during the national anthem with no “gestures of demonstration or protest.”

The policy adopted by The Stuart Public Schools Board of Education says it isn’t intended to force anyone to violate their religious, political or social beliefs. It asks that all stand out of respect to those who have died for the country.

The policy says students who violate the policy would be disciplined on a case-by-case basis. Potential action against spectators is not addressed.

School Superintendent Tracy Blasengame told the McAlester News-Capital the policy is intentionally vague so the district doesn’t paint itself into a corner.

The district with about 280 students is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
