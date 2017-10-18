Oklahoma Vs. Kansas St. Pits Oldest, Youngest FBS Coaches

Baker Mayfield threw 59 yards to Mark Andrews for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after Oklahoma had blown a 20-point lead, and the 12th-ranked Sooners held on to beat Texas 29-24 on Saturday.More >>
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.More >>
Thunder fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Paul George and Carmelo Anthony playing together this season, but I've got to tell you. Seeing them go against each other is pretty captivating as well.More >>
Baker Mayfield, James Washington, Orlando Brown and Obo Okoronkwo are midseason AP All-American first teamers.More >>
Dozier joins Daniel Hamilton as the Thunder's final two-way contract.More >>
Read what Mike Gundy had to say looking toward OSU's next opponent, Texas.More >>
