Thunder Playmakers Want To Make Plays

Thunder fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Paul George and Carmelo Anthony playing together this season, but I've got to tell you. Seeing them go against each other is pretty captivating as well.

Two of the Thunder's superstars, along with a few other Thunder, played some spirited games of 1-on-1 for about 30 minutes Tuesday at practice.

"A lot of those guys are good 1-on-1 players, as you know," Russell Westbrook says. "So they're definitely good, obviously work on your defense as well."

"The thing that's impressive to me," Thunder head coach Billy Donovan says, "is when they do that. Those guys like to play. It's very, very clear that they like to play. We went up and down the floor for a while, a lot of 5-on-5, and they still want to come over here and play. Probably a large part of why these guys are as gifted and talented as they are is because they love to play."

On the injury front, Billy Donovan says Patrick Patterson and Raymond Felton were full participants in practice Tuesday. Though their status for Thursday's opener against the Knicks is uncertain, he thinks he'll have a pretty good idea if they'll play on Wednesday.

