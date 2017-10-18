Meet Your Favorite News 9ers At An Affair Of The Heart

Come out and see News 9 at An Affair of the Heart this Friday, October 20th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Pavilion building at State Fair Park.

The show will take place at from October 20th through October 22nd. Admission is $8 and is good for all three days of the show. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Make sure you visit the News 9 booth inside the Pavilion to meet some of your favorite anchors and get some News 9 giveaway items!

News 9 Meet & Greet Schedule:

(Subject to Change)

9am – Robin Marsh, Robyn King, Marty Logan

10:00am – Justin Rudicel, David Payne

12:00p – Jennifer Pierce

2pm – Kelly Ogle

Learn more about Affair of the Heart.