Meet Your Favorite News 9ers At An Affair Of The Heart

Come out and see News 9 at An Affair of the Heart this Friday, October 20th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Pavilion building at State Fair Park.

The show will take place at from October 20th through October 22nd. Admission is $8 and is good for all three days of the show. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Make sure you visit the News 9 booth inside the Pavilion to meet some of your favorite anchors and get some News 9 giveaway items! 

News 9 Meet & Greet Schedule:

(Subject to Change)

9am – Robin Marsh, Robyn King, Marty Logan

10:00am – Justin Rudicel, David Payne

12:00p – Jennifer Pierce

2pm – Kelly Ogle

Learn more about Affair of the Heart.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
