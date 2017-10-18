Fire Crews Find Man Dead Inside MWC Mobile Home

Crews are investigating after a man's body was found inside a mobile home in Midwest City, after firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at the home, Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the home in the Edgewood RV Community in the 8700 block of SE 26th St., located just to the north of Tinker Air Force Base.

According to reports, an elderly man lived at the home. Investigators with the MWC Police Department are on the scene. So far, authorities have not identified the victim nor the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

