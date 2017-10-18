3 Dead, 2 Hurt In Shooting At Baltimore-Area Business - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 Dead, 2 Hurt In Shooting At Baltimore-Area Business

By CBS News
BALTIMORE, Maryland -

Three people are dead and two are injured after a reported workplace shooting at an industrial park northeast of Baltimore, officials say.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said the Wednesday morning shooting happened at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood. Major William Davis said investigators are involved in a manhunt for the suspect, who he identified as Radee Labeeb Prince.

Davis said all five victims were employees and that the attack appeared to have been targeted. Davis said Prince was associated with the business but didn't know how.

Shock Trauma, a Baltimore trauma hospital that treats the severely injured, said clinicians were treating two patients from the Emmorton Business Park shooting as of 10:45 a.m. Both were in critical condition.

The incident was reported before 9:30. Witnesses told the station they heard people arguing, but did not hear gunshots.  

Multiple businesses in the area were reportedly on lockdown. Edgewood schools were also on a modified lockdown. 

Police initially said they were searching for a red Dodge Charger, but Davis said they've found that vehicle and it's not connected to the investigation.

Investigators believe Prince is driving a 2000 black Chevy Acadia with Delaware plates. Davis urged anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call 911.

"There's an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we've ever seen in our county," Davis said. "Certainly we consider him armed and dangerous."

