Manhunt Underway After 3 Killed In Maryland Office Shooting

NEWS

Manhunt Underway After 3 Killed In Maryland Office Shooting

By CBS News
The scene of a reported shooting at an Edgewood, Md. business park Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 / WJZ The scene of a reported shooting at an Edgewood, Md. business park Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 / WJZ
BALTIMORE, Maryland -

Three people are dead and two are injured after a workplace shooting at an industrial park northeast of Baltimore, officials say.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said the Wednesday morning shooting happened at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood just before 9 a.m. Major William Davis said investigators are involved in a manhunt for the suspect, who he identified as Radee Labeeb Prince, 37.

"There's an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we've ever seen in our county," Davis said. "Certainly we consider him armed and dangerous."  

Davis said Prince was involved in some kind of argument at the business before the shooting. A hangdun was used in the attack, he said.

Witnesses told CBS Baltimore hey heard people arguing, but did not hear gunshots.  

Multiple businesses in the area were reportedly placed on lockdown, which was later lifted. Several Harford County public schools in the Edgewood area were also placed on a modified lockdown early Wednesday, which was also later lifted. 

Police initially said they were searching for a red Dodge Charger, but Davis said they've found that vehicle and it's not connected to the investigation. Investigators now  believe Prince is driving a 2000 black Chevy Acadia with Delaware plates PC064273. 

Prince has a criminal history, Davis said. CBS Baltimore reports he was charged multiple times in Delaware with burglary, with being a felon in possession of a firearm in Cecil County, Md., and has had a peace order issued against him in Harford. Details of the charges weren't immediately clear.

Davis urged anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Call-FBI.  

