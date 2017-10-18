Compensation Board Votes To Keep Oklahoma Legislators' Salaries The Same, For Now

Crews are investigating after a man's body was found inside a mobile home in Midwest City after firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at the home, Wednesday morning.More >>
Crews are investigating after a man's body was found inside a mobile home in Midwest City after firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at the home, Wednesday morning.More >>
Three people are dead and two are injured after a reported workplace shooting at an industrial park northeast of Baltimore, officials say.More >>
Three people are dead and two are injured after a reported workplace shooting at an industrial park northeast of Baltimore, officials say.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.