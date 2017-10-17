Convicted Rapist Facing Charges In Attempted OKC Kidnapping

According to an affidavit, a woman saw an older man pushing shopping carts in the Belle Isle Wal-Mart parking lot, on the afternoon of October 2.More >>
According to an affidavit, a woman saw an older man pushing shopping carts in the Belle Isle Wal-Mart parking lot, on the afternoon of October 2.More >>
Lucille's, the round barn, Pops and the Blue Whale -- just a few of the Historic Route 66 icons attracting visitors from across the world to our state. American's Main Street stretches across eight states with the most miles passing through Oklahoma.More >>
Lucille's, the round barn, Pops and the Blue Whale -- just a few of the Historic Route 66 icons attracting visitors from across the world to our state. American's Main Street stretches across eight states with the most miles passing through Oklahoma.More >>