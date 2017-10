Four Sooners, Two Cowboys Dubbed Midseason AP All-Americans

Baker Mayfield, James Washington, Orlando Brown and Obo Okoronkwo are midseason AP All-American first team members and Mason Rudolph and Mark Andrews are on the second team. A panel of 16 AP Top 25 voters released the teams on Tuesday.

Mayfield leads the nation in passer rating (207.3) and completion percentage (72.7) for No. 9 Oklahoma. Washington is second in receiving yards (882) with just 34 receptions giving him an average of 25.9 yards-per-reception for the No. 10 Cowboys.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback -- Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma.

Running backs -- Bryce Love, junior, Stanford; Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State.

Tackles -- Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; David Edwards, sophomore, Wisconsin.

Guards -- Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Cody O'Connell, senior, Washington State.

Center -- Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

Tight end -- Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.

Receivers -- James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; David Sills IV, junior, West Virginia.

All-purpose player -- Dante Pettis, junior, Washington.

Kicker -- Matt Gay, junior, Utah.

DEFENSE

Ends -- Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Austin Bryant, junior, Clemson.

Tackles -- Hercules Mata'Afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan.

Linebackers -- Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, senior, Oklahoma.

Cornerbacks -- Jalen Davis, senior, Utah State; Levi Wallace, senior, Alabama.

Safeties -- Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas.

Punter -- Johnny Townsend, senior, Florida.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback -- Mason Rudolph, senior, Oklahoma State.

Running backs -- Rashaad Penny, senior, San Diego State; Jonathan Taylor, freshman, Wisconsin.

Tackles -- Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

Guards -- Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.

Center -- Bradley Bozeman, senior, Alabama.

Tight end-- Mark Andrews, junior, Oklahoma.

Receivers -- Michael Gallup, senior, Colorado State; Steve Ishmael, senior, Syracuse.

All-purpose player -- Nyheim Hines, junior, North Carolina State.

Kicker -- Emilio Nadelman, senior, South Florida.

DEFENSE

Ends -- Christian Rector, sophomore, Southern California; Sutton Smith, sophomore, Northern Illinois.

Tackles -- Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Da'Ron Payne, junior, Alabama.

Linebackers -- Dorian O'Daniel, senior, Clemson; Josh Allen, junior, Kentucky; Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia.

Cornerbacks -- Carlton Davis, junior, Auburn; Denzel Ward, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties -- Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Justin Reid, junior, Stanford.

Punter -- Michael Dickson, junior, Texas.