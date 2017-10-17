Thunder Signs PJ Dozier To Two-Way Contract - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Signs PJ Dozier To Two-Way Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder has signed guard PJ Dozier to a two-way contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Players on two-way contracts spend most of the season in the NBA G League, but can be called up to their NBA team for a maximum of 45 days. Starting this season, each team is allowed two players on two-way contracts, in addition to the standard 15 players on the roster.

In two seasons at South Carolina, Dozier (6-6, 205) appeared in 70 games (64 starts) and averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.34 steals in 24.0 minutes per game.

During the 2017 NCAA Tournament, Dozier averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as he helped the Gamecocks clinch their first Final Four berth in school history.

