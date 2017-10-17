Bribery Charges Against Ex-OSU BBall Coach Could Be Revealed Tuesday

Bribery charges against former OSU basketball coach Lamont Evans could to be revealed Tuesday.

The investigation in Stillwater is having a ripple effect in the collegiate world of sports. Top universities, including OU, are now diving into its programs and practices with a discriminant eye.

In a recent survey, 84 top universities with major basketball programs as well as six top conferences were asked about their response to the federal corruption scandal.

Of the 64 schools that responded, 28 said the probe prompted their own internal reviews.

Unless the Cowboys are prepared to testify Tuesday, they'll have to hand over all documents related to NCAA violations to a New York grand jury.