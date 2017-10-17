OKC Police To Hold Press Conference About Foster Baby's Death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police To Hold Press Conference About Foster Baby's Death

Posted: Updated:
Austin Davis was arrested on a murder complaint. He is accused of killing a foster child. Austin Davis was arrested on a murder complaint. He is accused of killing a foster child.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department has announced they will hold a press conference Tuesday morning following the death of a 10-week-old foster baby Friday night.

Family told News 9 baby Jacob died peacefully on Friday.

Now, his foster father, Austin Davis, is behind bars on a murder complaint.

Jacob's family said they were told the foster mother was at work and Davis at home sleeping when he heard Jacob cry.  

When Davis went to check on Jacob, the baby was blue and not breathing.

Davis reported another 18-month-old child was in the room.

Baby Jacob was taken to OU Children's Hospital in critical condition, where family said he was being treated for a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

Oklahoma City police said Davis confessed to shaking Jacob.

DHS is conducting its own investigation but has removed the 18-month-old foster child from the home.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.