OKC Police To Hold Press Conference About Foster Baby's Death

Austin Davis was arrested on a murder complaint. He is accused of killing a foster child.

The Oklahoma City Police Department has announced they will hold a press conference Tuesday morning following the death of a 10-week-old foster baby Friday night.

Family told News 9 baby Jacob died peacefully on Friday.

Now, his foster father, Austin Davis, is behind bars on a murder complaint.

Jacob's family said they were told the foster mother was at work and Davis at home sleeping when he heard Jacob cry.

When Davis went to check on Jacob, the baby was blue and not breathing.

Davis reported another 18-month-old child was in the room.

Baby Jacob was taken to OU Children's Hospital in critical condition, where family said he was being treated for a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

Oklahoma City police said Davis confessed to shaking Jacob.

DHS is conducting its own investigation but has removed the 18-month-old foster child from the home.