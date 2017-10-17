Fire Crews Battle House Fire In Spencer

Fire crews were battling a house fire early Tuesday in Spencer.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:15 a.m. in the 8600 block of NE 25.

The structure was fully involved when fire crews arrived and flames continued to burn almost an hour later.

The home was not occupied and firefighters said the fire appears to electrical.

A live power line was down when firefighters arrived and OG&E had to turn off the power.

