One Killed On Highway In West Oklahoma City Monday

By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
One person is dead after a Monday evening crash in west Oklahoma City, troopers reported.

About 6 p.m. Monday, Richard K. Childs, 40, of Saratoga Springs, Utah, was killed while traveling eastbound on Interstate 40, about a half a mile west of Mustang Road. 

Childs' 2015 Chrysler 200 was one of four vehicles that were involved in the fatality, troopers said.

The wreck took place when a driver rear-ended Childs' car causing other cars to also get hit. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said that vehicles were at a stop due to traffic congestion when Childs' car was hit.

Six people in total were involved in the wreck including a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old. One other adult was injured and transported to a nearby hospital in Yukon but is in good condition.

No one else involved in the wreck was hurt, including the children. 

