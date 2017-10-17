Police Report 3 Children From Delaware County, Missing, Endanger - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Report 3 Children From Delaware County, Missing, Endangered

Posted: Updated:
By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
Hector Acosta, 4 Hector Acosta, 4
Alejandra Nino, 3 Alejandra Nino, 3
Alejandro Nino, 1 Alejandro Nino, 1
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Troopers reported three children from northeast Oklahoma missing and endangered. 

The West Siloam Police Department reported that Hector Acosta, 4, Alejandra Nino, 3, and Alejandro Nino, 1, were last seen about 6 p.m. Monday at a home in Colcord. 

Hector is about three feet tall and was last seen wearing gray shorts and an orange shirt. Alejandra is about two feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. Alejandro, 1, was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with soccer balls on them. 

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are on the lookout for the three children and the car they may be in. Troopers said the car is a black 2007 Chevy Tahoe with an Arkansas license plate. The tag number on that license plate is PKAJXS, troopers said. 

Anyone who may have information concerning the children's whereabouts is asked to call Oklahoma Highway Patrol at (405) 524-6040.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
