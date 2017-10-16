Body Camera Shows Guthrie Police Arrest Suspect On Roof

Police arrested a burglary suspect on the roof of a home in Guthrie, Friday afternoon.



It started on the 600 block of East Harrison when a woman, who did not want to show her face, said her ex-boyfriend broke into her home. “I hear three loud knocks and I was like I think someone’s trying to kick in the door or something,” the woman explained.



“Then all of a sudden, the door’s on the ground,” she added. She said he had a knife and wasn't making any sense. So she called police and he took off.



Guthrie Police officers and Logan County Sheriff's deputies joined together to search for the suspect. And dispatch told them a person matching his description was now trying to break into a house on the 200 block of East Vilas.



Then, officers said they spotted him on the roof in the area sitting in a light-colored leather lounge chair. Police said he wasn't obeying their commands, so authorities went up to him.



According to police, a Logan County Deputy deployed a taser. And William Joseph Graham, 36, was secured and put into handcuffs. Officers connected Graham to rappel rope so he wouldn't fall from the roof.



“I’m glad they got him because now I don’t have to worry about waking up and getting my door kicked in because of some lunatic,” said the victim.



After Graham was taken into custody, police said he kicked an officer near a police car. Court records showed Monday the Logan County District Attorney filed three charges against him: assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and first degree burglary.