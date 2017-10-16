OCPD Identify Suspect Involved In Chase Following Domestic Call In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police arrest suspect involved in a high-speed chase following a domestic call in northwest Oklahoma City, Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a verbal domestic call near May and NW 140th around 8:00 p.m. Officials said upon arrival, Heath Owens fled the scene. Authorities report the suspect had several warrants out of Oklahoma County.

The chase continued along NW 164th & Portland, before the suspect's vehicle was forcibly stopped using police stop sticks. Police report the suspect was taken into custody.