Metro Woman Chases, Sits On Home Intruder Until Police Arrive

Residents in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood worked together to catch a suspected home intruder. Police said one of the residents chased Ofelia Uribe down and sat on her until police arrived.

A normally quiet weekday morning took an unusual turn. Police said Uribe, 27, walked into a home on southwest 19th street while the homeowner and young children were inside.

“She was telling them she wanted to take a shower,” said Monica Valdez, homeowner’s niece. “She got a jar, it was full or juice I think and she dropped it to the ground and it broke.”

Valdez said her aunt told the intruder to leave or she would call police. They suspected from Uribe's bizarre behavior and comments that she was on drugs.

“She was telling my aunt that don’t call the police, we can solve this another way,” said Valdez.

My mom said how can we solve this? You already broke into our house. She said ‘I’ll marry one of your kids.”

Uribe ran out of the house and down the street. Valdez said her aunt screamed for a neighbor to catch her. The neighbor chased Uribe down the street and held her down for police.

“An elderly person down the street saw what was going on,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “And actually restrained the suspect, basically sat on her until police arrived and took custody of her

Valdez and her family do not know the suspect but said this was not the first time she has broken into their home and car. She said if it weren’t for the neighbor catching Uribe, she could have hurt someone.

“I feel bad for police taking her,” said Valdez. “But she has to learn a lesson to not get into people’s houses. We never know she could get a knife and there’s kids inside.”

The suspect is in the county jail on one burglary and three drug complaints.