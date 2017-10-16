Teen Arrested, Charged In Connection To Multiple Burglaries In Cleveland Co.

18-year-old Brandon Walker faces multiple charges after stealing a car and other items in Cleveland Co.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies recovered an estimated $35,000 in stolen property and arrested a teen in connection to multiple burglaries Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Brandon Walker, of Noble, is charged with Second Degree Burglary, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Grand Larceny.

The sheriff’s office says, deputies were responding to a suspicious activity call when they discovered an abandoned BMW sedan off US HWY 77, near Slaughterville. Deputies contacted the owner of the vehicle who confirmed the car was missing along with other items from the owner’s shop, including an assault rifle.

Deputies also found evidence in a home Walker visited that connects him to the burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office says two additional calls were made to police concerning burglaries that occurred in the area where deputies found the stolen BMW. Deputies recovered multiple items in the car including a stolen phone, jewelry and watches from those burglaries.

This investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office believes there is a possibility that additional suspects will be identified and arrested.