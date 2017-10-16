Man Dies After Construction Accident In Covington - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Man Dies After Construction Accident In Covington

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
COVINGTON, Oklahoma -

A jobsite in Covington has been shut down following the death of a contractor with BJ’s Oilfield Construction, Monday morning.

The site at Moss Energy field was being built for Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E).

Moss & Associates released the following statement after the man’s death:

Moss & Associates is deeply saddened by the death of a BJ’s Oilfield Construction contractor working on site at the Covington Solar project this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the man’s family to whom we offer our full support at this extremely difficult time. Counselling support has been made available to any colleagues and staff affected by this tragedy.

The jobsite has been shut down and we are fully cooperating with the OSHA investigation.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.