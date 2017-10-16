3 Injured In Explosion In Southern Oklahoma Residence - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 Injured In Explosion In Southern Oklahoma Residence

By Associated Press
MEAD, Okla. -

Authorities say three people have been injured in an explosion at a residence in Bryan County.

Officials say the structure exploded about 8:30 a.m. Monday in Mead, a southern Oklahoma community located about 142 miles (229 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Firefighters say the house apparently exploded suddenly and investigators suspect that a propane tank is likely to blame. A neighbor who says she heard the explosion pulled the occupants from the rubble.

Three people were rushed to hospitals for treatment of various injuries. Officials say two elderly people were treated for cuts and bruises, but are expected to recover. A third person was evacuated by helicopter for treatment of burns to their arms.

Officials say the home was destroyed by the explosion.

