Edmond Middle School Student Benefits From Bear In A Chair Program

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

An Edmond student was welcomed back to Heartland Middle School Friday afternoon, after a being out for several weeks for a serious operation.

Jack has cerebral palsy and had a severe case of scoliosis.

Doctors at The Children's Hospital at OU corrected his spine, which was nearly a 90-degree angle to the left.

Jack's teacher said a big teddy bear in his seat at school helped heal the eighth grader.

“It was a daily remember to focus their prayers and love towards him. I truly believe it helped him recover as quickly as it did,” said special education teacher Bill LeBlanc.

The large bear came from the Bear in a Chair program, sponsored by Children’s Hospital Foundation and Love’s Travel Stop.

The program is designed to connect a patient going through extensive treatment, with their friends and classmates.

To learn more, visit https://chfkids.com/bear-in-the-chair/

