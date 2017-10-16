OKC Metro Woman To Be Featured On 'Live With Kelly And Ryan'

An Oklahoma City metro-area woman will be featured on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Charity Martin, of Bethany, was one of five people to win a contest to be featured on a segment called "Style Regrets."

Martin wrote in to the show and said, "My biggest 'Style Regret' is that after 36 years I still have absolutely NO STYLE. I simply grab t-shirts, dresses, jeans, or other items that I think look good (although maybe not necessarily good looking on me) and hope for the best."

She will be receive a complete makeover from the show's fashion guy Lawrence Zarian.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is on 9 a.m. weekdays on News 9.