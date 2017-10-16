Police: Man Spotted In Moore Neighborhood Was Process Server

UPDATE: Police reported on Monday morning the person was a process server and was not claiming to be a police officer.

ORIGINAL: Moore police are warning people about a man going around neighborhoods and impersonating law enforcement.

Typically, police identify themselves right away or at least have an identifiable badge or uniform.

In the reported cases News 9 has received, a white male with blond hair banged on a door in southeast Moore.

He had a shirt with a logo on it and identified himself as a police officer but never showed anything official.

News 9 reached out to the Moore Police department who told us there were no officers or any branch in the area.

The imposter reportedly got into a light colored vehicle.

News 9 confirmed with Moore Police they've gotten multiple similar reports coming out of the area.

As most recent as Sunday, the suspect ran away after he was questioned by a resident.