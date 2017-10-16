Parents Encouraged To Talk To Teenagers About Road Safety

National Teen Driver Safety Week is now underway and officials want parents to join in with the drive to keep them safe.

Parents of teens are encouraged to talk to their kids about the rules of the road.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teens in this country.

AAA Oklahoma representatives said parents and caregivers are urged to talk about safe driving behaviors.

The conversation is meant to include dangerous teen driving behaviors like: alcohol, lack of seat belt use, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding, and driving with passengers.

Additionally, parents are advised to discuss keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, following posted speed limits and avoiding drowsy driving.

AAA said explaining the rules and restrictions in Oklahoma's Graduated Driver License for teens can also help encourage teenagers to exhibit safe driving behaviors.