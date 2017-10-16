Murder Trial Against Noble Woman Expected To Begin Monday

The owner of a Noble home daycare center is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl who was in her care.

The murder trial against Melissa Clark is expected to begin Monday.

Clark is accused of killing an infant girl who was in her care at her home daycare center in Noble in July 2016.

Investigators said Clark admitted to unintentionally dropping the baby a few times.

Investigators said Clark caused brain injuries that led to the death of 5-month-old Braelyn Zachary.

Police showed up at Clark's home in Noble after getting a call about an unresponsive infant, and when they discovered the baby unconscious, they rushed her to a Norman hospital.

Court documents revealed she suffered severe head trauma and that Clark admitted she dropped her and threw her because she was stressed, and that the baby wouldn't stop crying.

The daycare was shut down in light of the incident.