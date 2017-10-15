Oil Rig Explodes In Louisiana Lake, Injuries Reported - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oil Rig Explodes In Louisiana Lake, Injuries Reported

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
KENNER, La. -

A Louisiana police department says an oil rig has exploded in Lake Pontchartrain in St. Charles Parish.

The Times-Picayune reports that Kenner Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brian McGregor said Sunday evening that rescue boats are being sent from the Kenner Boat Launch, and that officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

McGregor says there were “a lot of injuries” with at least six confirmed and more expected.

He says many of the injuries were serious. No deaths have been reported.

Social media users reported hearing a loud noise on Sunday evening that even rattled some homes.

Lake Pontchartrain is 21 miles (34 kilometers) north of New Orleans.

