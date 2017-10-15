Leak Near Velma Natural Gas Well Forces Evacuations - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Leak Near Velma Natural Gas Well Forces Evacuations

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
VELMA, Oklahoma -

Some residents of Velma have returned to their homes after a leak in a natural gas well forced them to evacuate.

Velma Fire Chief Jay Dumas said Saturday that a buildup of pressure caused the Stephens County well head to fail, releasing toxic hydrogen sulfide gas into the air.

Firefighters who monitored the gas found lethal concentrations surrounding the site and evacuations were ordered northwest of the well. Officials say a state highway in the area was also closed for about three miles.

Officials say fire crews worked to suppress the gas leak with water before capping off the well. Dumas say the situation was brought under control Saturday afternoon and the evacuations were lifted.

The number of people evacuated was not immediately available. No injuries were reported.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.